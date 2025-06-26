Home Infographics Philippines dips in GSMA Mobile Connectivity Index
Philippines dips in GSMA Mobile Connectivity Index
The Philippines’ overall index score fell by 0.52 to 67.69 (out of 100) in the latest edition of the Mobile Connectivity Index by nonproﬁt organization GSM Association (GSMA). The index assesses and tracks the performance of countries against the equally weighted key enablers of mobile internet adoption; infrastructure, affordability, consumer readiness, and content and services. A higher score means a more enabling environment for delivering mobile internet.