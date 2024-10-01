Home Infographics Philippines ranks 35th in Humanitarian Crises and Disasters Index
The Philippines ranked 35th out of 191 countries in the latest INFORM Risk Index by the European Commission’s Disaster Risk Management Knowledge Center. The index identifies countries that are at risk of humanitarian crises and disasters that could exceed their national response capacity. It is made up of three dimensions: hazards and exposure, vulnerability and lack of coping capacity. With a score of 5.4 out of 10, the country is still classified to be at high risk.