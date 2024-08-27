How does the Philippines’ sectoral debt as a share of GDP compare with other emerging markets in Asia for Q1?

The Philippines’ total debt inched up by 0.6% to $456.4 billion in the ﬁrst three months of 2024 from $453.8 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to the latest data from the Global Debt Monitor of the Institute of International Finance (IIF). Released quarterly, the Global Debt Monitor tracks indebtedness by sector across key mature and emerging markets, offering a unique like-for-like comparison across countries. Sectoral breakdown, however, showed slowed progress across the sectors in the country’s debt and presented as share of the gross domestic product (GDP).