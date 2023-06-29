Home Infographics Philippines leads East and Southeast Asia in women representation in government
The Philippines ranks 66th among 193 United Nations member states in the 2023 edition of think tank Council on Foreign Relations’ Women’s Power Index. In a score ranging from 0 to 100 (where a score of 100 represents women having at least 50% representation in all levels of government), the Philippines garnered a score of 32.7. This placed the Philippines in the lead in the region.