Philippines ranks 30th most charitable country in the world

The Philippines climbed 68 notches to 30th out of 142 countries in the 2024 edition of the World Giving Index (WGI) by Charities Aid Foundation. The country’s score improved by 13 points year on year to 47 points out of 100, the second-largest improvement after Greece. The Philippines’ score was even better than the global score of 40. The WGI ranks and scores a country by examining three aspects of giving behavior: helping a stranger, donating money, and volunteering time.