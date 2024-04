Philippines moves up in state and governance indexes

The Philippines improved in the 2024 edition of the biennial Bertelsmann Stiftung Transformation Index (BTI) . The country inched up by a notch to 59th out of 137 countries in the Status Index, while it rose four spots to 83rd place in the Governance Index. The index evaluates a country’s progress towards democracy and market economy, as well as the quality of governance on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the highest.