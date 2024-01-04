Home Infographics Philippines drops a notch in future readiness list
The Philippines slipped a notch to 82nd out of 124 countries with an overall score of 38.15 out of possible 100 in the 2023 edition of the Future Readiness Economic Index (FREI) by the Descartes Institute. The index assesses the state of the countries’ future readiness and their efforts to stimulate greater sustainable, inclusive growth with digital transformation as an integral factor. The Philippines was the fourth lowest among its peers in the region.