How many days does a Filipino need to work to buy the latest iPhone?
An average Filipino must work for 79.5 days — and spend all of his or her earnings — to buy the latest iPhone 15 Pro, according to the latest edition of the iPhone Index by research ﬁrm Picodi.com. This put the Philippines the second highest out of 47 countries in the index, behind Türkiye’s 123.7 days. The base model of the iPhone 15 Pro was priced at P70,990, almost fourfold the P18,744.39 average net monthly wage in the Philippines. Read the full story.