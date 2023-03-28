Philippines slips a notch in Global Connectedness Index

The Philippines inched down a notch to 56th out of 171 countries despite a slight improvement in its overall score to 54.2 (out of 100) in the 2022 edition of the DHL Global Connectedness Index by Germany-based logistics firm Deutsche Post DHL Group. The latest edition, which had 2021 as the reference period, ranked a country on its depth and breadth to integration with the rest of the world based on four pillars.*