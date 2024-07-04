Philippines’ score improves the most among its peers in ICT Index

(But remains one of the laggards in the region)

The Philippines scored 74.4 out of 100 in the 2024 edition of the ICT Development Index (IDI) of United Nations (UN) specialized agency International Telecommunication Union. The index assesses the progress of information and communication technology (ICT) in 170 economies by measuring the level of universal and meaningful connectivity. The country’s score jumped by 14% year on year, but remained below the world average score of 74.8 and was the ﬁfth-lowest in the East and Southeast Asia region.