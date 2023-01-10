How minimum wages compared across regions in December

JANNELLE MICA D. VIDEZ plans to leave her job as a business analyst in the Philippine capital and move to Australia to work in public relations.

“While it’s true that the cost of living is also more expensive there, workers are paid better than in Manila,” the 22-year-old Filipina said in a Facebook Messenger chat. “Price tags only keep getting higher here, but the quality of life remains stagnant.” Read the full story.