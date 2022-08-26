Home Infographics Philippines most food insecure in East and Southeast Asia
The Philippines placed 146th out of 171 countries in the Global Food Security Index Q2 2022 developed by consultancy agency Deep Knowledge Analytics. The index was constructed from 40 food security indicators divided into three main dimensions: food accessibility; crisis level; and food system and economy resilience. With an overall food security index score of 5.05 out of the possible 10, the Philippines ranked last among its peers in the East and Southeast Asia.