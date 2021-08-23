IMMIGRATION POSTS in air and sea ports will have an automated travel control system starting September, which will ease the processing of registered foreigners.

The system will be pilot-tested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 3 before the nationwide rollout, Immigration Commissioner Jaime H. Morente said in a news release on Sunday.

He explained that under the new system, data contained in alien certification of registration identity cards (ACR I-Card) will be integrated into the bureau’s border control information system.

An ACR I-Card is issued by the Bureau of Immigration to all foreigners holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas whose stay in the country have exceeded 59 days.

“With this project, the time our officers at the airports consume in processing foreign passengers will be shortened and these passengers will be assured of a hassle-free experience when traveling in and out of the country,” Mr. Morente said. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago