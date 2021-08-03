HOUSE LEGISLATORS approved on third reading Monday a measure making employer-provided insurance mandatory for line workers in the power industry, among other benefits.

Voting 225-0 with no abstentions, the chamber passed House Bill 9524 or the Line Worker Insurance and Benefits Act, which requires employers to provide life and accident insurance to all line workers. The measure covers those employed by private distribution utilities, electric cooperatives, and grid operators.

“The coverage shall be effective upon the commencement of their employment until the separation from the company by resignation, termination, or retirement,” according to the bill.

It also provides line workers retirement benefits, mortuary assistance, disability benefits, and reimbursement of actual medical expenses in case of death, accident, sickness, or injury.

However, line workers will be disqualified from availing of their benefits in the case of unauthorized absence, willful self-harm or suicide; negligence; failure to observe safety protocols; and injury during the commission of a crime.

The House also approved House Bill 9489 or the proposed National Linemen Appreciation Day Act, voting 225-0 with no abstentions. The bill seeks to declare the first Monday of August every year as National Linemen Appreciation Day.

The bill also tasks the National Electrification Administration, in coordination with other stakeholders in the power industry such as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, to celebrate the day with an annual national convention, along with training, seminars, and learning sessions for line workers. — Russell Louis C. Ku