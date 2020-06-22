Helping MSMEs adapt to the new normal

AMTI offers digital solutions to boost MSMEs

“MSMEs are the backbone of the Philippine society for job creation and economic contribution. They have to digitalize and use technologies to create new ways of doing business,” said AMTI EVP for Technology, Sales and Marketing Bong M. Paloma.

Clearly, being the backbone of the Philippine economy, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) deserve the utmost attention during this crisis. This is why AMTI, one of the leading technology companies in the country today, has put together appropriate digital solutions using new technologies so that affected MSMEs can reinvent their business models.

Digital technology has provided the means for many businesses to continue operating despite the imposed nationwide community quarantine. Remote work has become commonplace, and many businesses are learning of the opportunities that e-commerce, digital marketing, and other digital solutions are offering them.

AMTI has committed to working with various financial channels to facilitate easy access to the Philippine Guarantee Corporation credit guarantee program so they can acquire the digital bundled solution. By leveraging digital tools and technologies, MSMEs can now actively participate in the commerce of the new normal and would have the necessary tools to ensure their medium and long-term survival.

“MSMEs are the pathfinders during the journey to an economic recovery,” Mr. Paloma said. “AMTI, together with their ecosystem of technology partners, will put together affordable and innovative offerings to help MSMEs pivot their business ventures to adopt digital technologies and enable their customers, partners and the local community to survive and thrive in the long term. In doing so, it aims to help turn this crisis into opportunities with proper motivation, determination and purpose.”

AMTI, a more than two-decade-old organization, is one of the biggest, trusted, and most diversified ICT companies in the Philippines and is likewise a long-time partner of Dell Technologies. It provides Workforce Transformation solutions to help companies address their pain points and deliver their desired business outcomes.

Talk to AMTI now to help you analyze your current workforce situation and remote work readiness and to come up with recommendations and solutions tailored for your business. Send your inquiries at inquiries@amti.com.ph.









