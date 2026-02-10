Tirzepatide, a recently popular weight-loss drug, is advised for individuals with certain cases of type 2 diabetes and obesity, according to Zuellig Pharma, a pharmaceutical company.

The drug, fondly known as “Tirz,” recently gained popularity due to its dual-action mechanism, which can help regulate both blood sugar and body weight.

In an email interview, Zuellig Pharma said that tirzepatide (brand name: Mounjaro), for instance, targets both GIP and GLP-1—hormones that help regulate blood sugar after meals—to support blood sugar control and weight management.

“By targeting both GIP and GLP-1, the drug works on the brain and metabolism at the same time,” said David Cummings, a professor at the University of Washington.

“This doesn’t just lower blood sugar; it resets the body’s weight set-point, offering clinical results that were previously difficult to achieve through traditional means,” Mr. Cummings added during a forum led by Zuellig Pharma on Jan. 27.

The brand Mounjaro KwikPen, exclusively and authorized for distribution by Zuellig Pharma, is the only tirzepatide brand approved in the country by the Food and Drug Administration as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gyneth Lourdes Bibera, Zuellig Pharma’s medical director, said that tirzepatide is advised for adults whose type 2 diabetes is not sufficiently controlled with diet and exercise.

It is also recommended for adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) or overweight (BMI 27–29.9) who have at least one weight-related health condition, such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, or dyslipidemia, among others.

Tirzepatide can be prescribed alone when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications, or in combination with other diabetes medications for better blood sugar control.

“It is also indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance,” Ms. Bibera added, noting that this applies to adults meeting the criteria above.

The World Health Organization (WHO) supports the use of GLP-1 therapies, including tirzepatide, for adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.

WHO also noted that these medications should be used alongside lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise, while emphasizing the need for monitoring, long-term safety evaluation, and equitable access.

The Mounjaro KwikPen is available at leading drugstores nationwide, but only with a doctor’s prescription. — Edg Adrian A. Eva