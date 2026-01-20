A new low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as Tropical Depression Ada continued to move away from the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday.

In its 11:00 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said the LPA was located about 2,245 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao (Davao) and currently has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

In a separate tropical cyclone threat advisory, PAGASA said the LPA is expected to maintain a low probability of intensifying into a storm until February 1. However, between January 26 and February 1, it may move toward Caraga and Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said it will continue to monitor the LPA and provide updates in its succeeding advisories.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Nokaen, locally named Ada, is no longer affecting any part of the country and is expected to continue moving farther away, PAGASA said.

No heavy rainfall warnings or tropical cyclone wind signals are currently in effect in relation to Nokaen.

As of the latest advisory, Nokaen was last located about 820 kilometers east of northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 20 kph, while moving northwestward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said the cyclone is expected to move generally eastward before turning south-southeastward on Wednesday.

Nokaen is also undergoing gradual weakening due to dry air associated with the northeast monsoon and may further weaken into a low-pressure area by Wednesday, PAGASA said.

However, the prevailing northeast monsoon will continue to affect large parts of the country, bringing strong to gale-force winds over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, and nearby areas on Tuesday.

PAGASA advised local disaster risk reduction and management offices to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to protect life and property, while residents were urged to follow advisories and evacuation instructions from authorities.— Edg Adrian A. Eva