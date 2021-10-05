By Brontë H. Lacsamana

Most employed Filipinos said that they are less anxious and that their state of health and wellness improved from last year, partly due to workplaces being able to adapt to the pandemic, according to the findings of a health and wellness study by health maintenance organization (HMO) PhilhealthCare, Inc. (PhilCare).

Despite the threat of coronavirus, respondents of the study said they perceive their overall state of health and wellness as “very good” with a score of 1.57 (with a score of one being the highest).

“In the ‘next normal’ of health and wellness, the average worker is taking care of oneself, internalizing safety procedures, and remaining hopeful,” said Fernando D. Paragas, lead researcher of the PhilCare Wellness Index 2021, at the study’s launch on Tuesday.

PhilCare also found that the workforce is now more comfortable going to public places like the supermarket or the hospital, with almost half (48.7%) saying they’re willing to take on a hybrid work setup in the next six months.

“Respondents agree that workplaces are adapting well to the pandemic, and they have a positive personal outlook for the Philippines,” said Mr. Paragas.

READY FOR THE SHOT

Conducted via telephone survey this September, the study found that about 26.2% were completely vaccinated, while 34.7% aren’t but want to.

Four out of five respondents said that they trust the coronavirus vaccines’ efficacy and safety as well as the health services that administer them.

The Filipino workforce also “strongly agrees” that it is their right to get vaccinated.

“We found it very important to conduct this very relevant study at a time when people are raring to return to their workplaces while conducting them in a safe manner since the virus,” said Dr. Enrique T. Ona, former secretary of health and chairman of the 2021 PhilCare Wellness Index. “At the end of the day, we want to help the economy and our fellow Filipinos move past our current situation into a healthier and safer next normal.”

Despite the positive outlook, respondents of the 2021 study still answered “strongly agree” to having stress at the thought of being exposed to COVID-19.

PhilCare also found that healthcare is among the top three things that workers value in their workplace, alongside good salary and financial stability of the company, with six out of ten respondents (56.9%) viewing a healthcare program in the office as “much more important” now than before the pandemic.

“The pandemic brought us to our senses in many ways, but in the end, it’s all about going back to basics — taking care of the human person’s basic needs, including health. This is why I believe that employers should view spending for healthcare as an investment rather than an expense,” said Dr. Ona.

PhilCare President and Chief Executive Officer Jaeger L. Tanco emphasized that workers are at the center of efforts to reopen the economy: “This study was developed and implemented with the goal of finding out how prepared employees are as they navigate the transition between the COVID-19 new normal and the prospective next normal.”

He added that businesses should take their workers’ concerns into account when making workplace decisions.

The 2021 report marks the fourth study since 2014 and the second since the pandemic began, expanding to 1,500 employed respondents nationwide compared to just 505 working Filipinos interviewed for the 2020 PhilCare Community Quarantine Wellness Index.