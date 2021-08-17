Globe’s aggressive expansion of its 5G network in more areas across the country has resulted in a richer, fuller experience for customers benefiting from the advantages and opportunities offered by the latest global wireless standard.

The country’s mobile leader has more than 770,000 5G devices connected to its network as of June 2021, beating competition’s 520,000 as reported.

“This number is a validation that we are doing the right thing when it comes to our efforts in making 5G technology more pervasive and accessible to our customers. It is also proof that a growing number of our customers now realize the promises of 5G to deliver a better mobile experience,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

5G is the fifth generation mobile network. It promises unbeatable speeds and almost real-time latency, opening a world of countless possibilities that Filipinos can look forward to as more and more areas are transformed into 5G-powered smart cities, delivering new experiences in retail, entertainment, gaming and healthcare.

Devices on the network will be able to work en masse in large crowds and transfer information in a fraction of the time. A customer can download a two-hour movie in just seconds on a 5G network compared to several minutes on a 4G network. Due to Globe’s relentless expansion, at least 92 percent of the National Capital Region now has Globe 5G outdoor coverage. In Visayas, 5G is now accessible in 85 percent of Cebu City; 77 percent of Boracay Island; 75 percent of Bacolod City and 66 percent of Iloilo City. Globe also has 5G coverage in 77 percent of Davao City and 80 percent of Cagayan de Oro City in Mindanao. More 5G network rollouts are underway including the installation of seven new 5G cell towers in General Santos City and four more in Zamboanga City.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributes to the 10 UN SDGs.

