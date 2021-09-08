The global health crisis has exposed the technological gap especially in the education sector as more households still clamor for decent and accessible connectivity to cope with learning from home. In response to this, Globe At Home continues to pursue an aggressive cell site build and network improvement program, while delivering an evolving product portfolio that prioritizes accessibility and convenience for the Filipino family.

According to a report published by The World Bank late last year¹, most Filipino households are lagging behind digital adoption given that internet connectivity is a luxury for them.

To bridge the digital divide and address the continuously rising need for stable connectivity among the underserved, Globe ramped up its rollout of high-speed broadband lines across the country, reporting over 600,000 Fiber-to-the-Home lines delivered in 1H21 versus FY20 build.

Apart from build improvements, some of Globe At Home current customer offerings and innovations are designed so that they may uplift and be of further service especially to struggling households.

One of which is Globe At Home’s fast and secure community WiFi service, KonekTayo. Ideal for highly-dense communities, the goal of KonekTayo is to uplift low-income families by providing them with an affordable internet connection and enable home-based learning even with the ongoing pandemic. As of July 2021, there are 43 KonekTayoWiFi sites reaching 45,607 households in different areas from Luzon to Visayas.

Globe also has reliable yet affordable WiFi devices that’s useful for both on-the-go or for-the-home.

One is Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi which is Globe’s budget-friendly connectivity option for families seeking reliable yet affordable internet. It offers bigger data allocations that can be shared among family members. For a limited time only, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi modems will be available for only Php 499 for the until the end of August.

Globe At Home is also offering its lowest most affordable fiber plan for postpaid subscribers with UNLI FIBER UP Plan 1499. The wallet-friendly price comes with up to 35 Mbps internet speed and is reliable enough to support each family members’ connectivity needs, especially the learners.

Globe MyFi, Globe’s pocket device, is currently priced at Php499 at the end of August to make it more accessible to individuals with heavier digital daily needs. Today’s learners can already have a pocket wifi device with free 9GB all-access data good for 7 days. The ultimate companion for today’s e-learners, Globe MyFi is a portable heavy data-lifter that can carry hours of online classes as well as downloading modules for the e-learners.

“We hope to play a role in the struggles of e-learners caused by the health crisis by providing them with an affordable internet connection for their educational needs. This is just one of the many ways that Globe At Home shows its commitment to provide affordable and accessible internet for all, including the masses,” said Barbie Dapul, Vice President for Marketing of Globe At Home.

Globe continues to provide solutions to push affordable and equitable internet for all, in order to bridge the digital divide most especially in the education sector.

This is part of the telco’s larger commitment to carry out its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), one of which is UN SDG No. 4 which aims to provide equitable and quality education to all, especially to those most in need.

To know more about Globe’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html

To know more about Globe At Home’s tools to support e-learning, visit: https://www.globe.com.ph/broadband

¹ Harnessing Digital Technologies Can Help Philippines Overcome Impact of Pandemic, Hasten Recovery

