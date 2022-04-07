Having a place to escape away from the hustle and bustle in the city is a dream vacation for many Filipinos. After all, who would not want to take a break from business matters and have time to breathe and relax in a fresh scenery?

Now, busy people who travel for leisure or work in Cebu can find their ideal vacation home in AmiSa Private Residences by RLC Residences. This leisure condo development strategically located along Punta Engaño Road in Mactan presents a home where residents can experience life in bliss and relaxation at any moment’s notice.

The Perfect Vacation Home

On the lookout for a home that offers the best views every day? AmiSa Private Residences is the ideal property to check out. Unveiling its newest tower last quarter, this vacation home prides itself on the spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom living spaces that allow future homeowners to enjoy the unobstructed seascape view of the Magellan Bay, Olango Island, and Hilutungan Channel right at the comforts of their own home.

Each unit at the Tower D of this property features generous window sizes and a glass balcony railing so residents can fully immerse in the stunning beach view and let in the refreshing air breeze inside their own space. An ambiance that any homeowner can bask in all day.

Aside from this, AmiSa Private Residences provides convenience to its residents given its strategic location and close access to the Mactan International Airport and shopping centers like Marina Mall and Park Mall.

Resort-Like Lifestyle All Year Long

Relaxation is not complete without top-notch amenities and services. At AmiSa Private Residences, homeowners are given access to a wide array of vacation-inspired amenities such as the Sky Lounge located on the topmost floor of the new tower. This new facility is curated to allow residents to unwind with the seascape view as their background. Aside from this, leisure and recreational amenities are also open exclusively to homeowners, such as the swimming pool, clubhouse, grilling and picnic area, game room, private theatre, and game room.

Complementing this is the development’s resort-like services provided by the property management group plus exclusive five-star hotel privileges to nearby Dusit Thani Mactan Resort. From beach access, and shuttle services, to in-unit dining and massage/spa services, residents can fully experience an upgraded home life where relaxation is the main priority.

Future-Proof Units for a Restful Living

Connectivity and convenience are best experienced in the generous living spaces of AmiSa Private Residences, as each unit is equipped with RLC Residences’ signature Smart Home Features. Carefully designed to provide homeowners with ease and comfort, these home innovations come in form of Smart Lockset for enhanced safety, Audio/Video Intercom for easier communication with guests, and Smart Lights for convenient home lighting setup to name a few.

For upgraded connectivity, the property is upgraded to be a fiber-optic ready development, along with internet connection enhancements in form of a mesh gateway/router.

Interested in owning a vacation where all these exclusive features are just within reach? It’s time to find out more about this exceptional development by connecting with a Property Specialist. Get more information about AmiSa Private Residences by visiting rlcresidences.com or by following RLC Residences on Facebook and Instagram.

