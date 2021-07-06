PHILIPPINE-based sports and entertainment media company TAP DMV and the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) recently announced an expanded partnership to broadcast NXT live events in the Philippines for the first time via TapGo, Tap DMV’s new subscription video-on-demand service.

Beginning Wednesday, July 7, TapGo will air NXT’s various offerings, including matches featuring superstars like Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, Io Shirai, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

Episodes of NXT UK are also to be made available via TapGo.

These will air alongside WWE’s weekly flagship program Raw.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with WWE which has always set the bar for sports entertainment in the Philippines,” said Bogie De Guia, Chief Technology Officer, TAP DMV, in a statement. “Alongside airing Raw live, we are proud to be the first to bring Filipino fans the live stream of NXT as well as NXT UK.”

The WWE also welcomed the latest deal, seeing how the renewal of partnership enhances its engagement push with Filipino wrestling fans.

“Tap DMV is a dynamic partner who shares our vision for engaging and entertaining fans in the Philippines,” said Jay Li, vice-president, WWE International. “This expanded partnership will bring NXT and NXT UK to the Philippines allowing us to grow our reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars.”

TAPGo is an over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform that provides consumers access to Live Sports, Live TV and On-Demand Series and Movies anytime, anywhere. The app is available on iOS and Android.

Branded Linear Services of Tap include WWE Raw, NXT, English Premier League, ATP Tour, WTA Tour, NBC Today Show, the Chicago TV Franchise, Indy Car Series and Badminton World Federation, among others. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo