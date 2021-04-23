ePLDT, Inc., the information and communications technology arm of PLDT Group’s corporate business unit PLDT Enterprise, announced on Friday that it launched a disaster data center facility in Cebu, which businesses in the province can use as their data backup site to recover their systems in the event of a natural disaster.

The goal of the facility is to “fortify businesses’ business continuity plans as we continue to face disasters and disruptions,” Juan Victor I. Hernandez, ePLDT president and chief executive officer, said in an e-mailed statement.

“We believe that disaster recovery is key to strengthening the resiliency of businesses,” Mr. Hernandez, who is also senior vice-president and head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups, added.

The facility, which measures 250 square meters and is designed to withstand strong earthquakes, has 100 seats for businesses.

