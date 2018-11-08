Emperador 9-month earnings up 18%

EMPERADOR, Inc. reported its earnings breached the P5 billion mark in the first nine months of the year, amid strong growth of its premium Scotch whisky business.

In a statement, Emperador said its net income jumped 18% to P5.2 billion during the January to September period, as revenues increased by 11% to P30.5 billion.

“Our performance is brought about by the sustained growth in international expansion. The premium Scotch whisky business continues to show robust growth led by The Dalmore single malt whisky and innovations. The brandy business continues to perform well as well with greater penetration into North and Latin America. We are organically global. Our products are available in more than 100 countries and more than 350 cities in the world,” Emperador President and CEO Winston S. Co was quoted as saying.

Mr. Co said the company is planning to begin exports of Emperador Hotshot to the United States where there is cinnamon whiskey is growing in popularity.

Emperador has been aggressive in expanding its brands such as Emperador Brandy, Fundador Spanish Brandy de Jerez and The Dalmore in the overseas market.

“We have fortified our brandy portfolio to sustain our No. 1 position in Spain, Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. We have introduced a super-premium Brandy de Jerez in Fundador Supremo through travel retail channel in Europe and Asia like Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Korea, etc. The Fundador Supremo is now available in the Philippines with the 18 year-old Oloroso Sherry Cask retailing at P12,800 a bottle,” Emperador Spain Managing Director Jorge Domecq said.

In the Philippines, Mr. Co said the company recently launched The BaR Gin, which is infused with botanicals from Andalucian region in southern Spain.

Emperador owns Emperador Distillers, Inc., Scotch whisky maker Whyte and Mackay Group, and Bodegas Fundador in Spain.