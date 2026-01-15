The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines said on Thursday that the return of sports administration to the Department of Education (DepEd) could burden teachers if not reintegrated properly.

“We are challenging Secretary Angara; while we want more youth engaging and loving our sports, let’s also give consideration to our teachers,” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo told BusinessWorld in an interview.

“We are closely monitoring so that no teachers will be at a disadvantage in terms of overtime pay and additional compensation,” she added.

Ms. Bernardo noted that although public schools have produced award-winning athletes, the realities on the ground require improvement.

“Our athletes, like Hidilyn Diaz, who came from a public school, were encouraged and trained by our teachers. More teachers will be encouraged to train students if there is good compensation,” she said.

“I think our schools are not ready to facilitate the training of the kids, and our teachers also require compensation,” she added.

The shortage of sports facilities and the lack of proper funding are among the concerns flagged by the group.

“Our teachers, who are also coaches, are complaining about overtime pay for the training,” Ms. Bernardo said. “They also have to sometimes pay for the travel allowance, clothes, and other sports gear during the children’s contests.”

The government is gradually reincorporating sports into the Education department to instill discipline, camaraderie, and sportsmanship among students, according to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier this month.

“DepEd was previously called DECS – Department of Education, Culture and Sports. Sports were then removed from schools,” he said in Filipino during a speech at the Cagayan Provincial Athletic Association (CPAA) Meet.

“We are slowly restoring sports into schools so that all our youth can experience sports, build physical strength, and learn how to work with a team and interact with others,” he added.

From 1984 to 2001, the Education department covered elementary, secondary, and nonformal education, including culture and sports. In 2001, under Republic Act 9155, known as the Governance of Basic Education Act, the department shifted its focus to basic education, removing sports and culture from its scope. — Almira Louise S. Martinez