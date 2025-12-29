A teachers’ group on Saturday urged the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to release the full Service Recognition Incentive (SRI), citing concerns over possible delays in payouts.

“Reports from the ground indicate continued uncertainty and uneven implementation regarding the release of the SRI, with concerns that only partial amounts may be disbursed or that release may be delayed beyond the year,” Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines Chairman Ruby Bernardo said in a statement.

“Any delay or reduction of the SRI would severely undermine its intended purpose and further demoralize education workers who have already sacrificed much,” she added.

Under Administrative Order No. 40, eligible DepEd personnel with regular, contractual, and co-terminus appointments nationwide are expected to receive a P20,000 incentive, to be released in two tranches and directly credited to the employees’ ATM payroll.

The first release will amount to P10,000 to P14,500, while the remaining balance will be released after the approval of the request for modification of allotments.

The DepEd said on Dec. 20 that it will begin releasing year-end incentives to its employees, which include the SRI, Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI), the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive for eligible personnel, and gratuity pay for contract-based workers.

Although the last banking day for the year is on Dec. 29, Ms. Bernardo said the group is still hopeful that all the agencies involved will “act decisively” and release the entire incentive before the year ends in honor of the “indispensable role” of teachers in public education and service.

“The SRI has become an important form of relief amid persistent inflation, delayed benefits, and mounting household expenses, especially during the holiday season,” Ms. Bernardo said.

“Timely and full compliance will demonstrate the government’s commitment to honoring its obligation to teachers and education workers, not merely in words but in action,” she added.

About one million teaching and non-teaching DepEd staff are set to receive the SRI, PEI, gratuity pay, and CNA incentives. — Almira Louise S. Martinez