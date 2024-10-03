The country’s aviation industry is catching up on the “significant under-investment in airport development over the years,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said on Tuesday.

Mr. Bautista said the projects from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will secure a sustainable future, and position the Philippines as the leading regional player in the aviation sector by 2028.

“The Philippine aviation industry is on the cusp of a significant transformation,” he said.

The recent developments in the aviation sector will produce economic growth for the nation, he added.

“Airport expansion and upgrading primarily hinges on a continued rise in passenger traffic as well as those that exhibit growth potential measured by increased tourism and economic activities.”

The rehabilitation efforts at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be followed by modernization of Tuguegarao, Bacon, Loakan, Daet, Cauayan, Vigan, and Candon airports, according to DOTr.

Catbalogan, Dumaguete, Kabankalan, Calbayog, Zamboanga, Mati, M’lang, Jolo, Siargao, and Tandag airports in Visayas and Mindanao will also undergo improvements.

“The rehabilitation and modernization of airports will lead to increase in passenger capacity, while generating employment and tourist arrivals,” the department said.

Mr. Bautista cited the ‘critical initiatives’ of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on upgrading the country’s air navigation management.

With the help of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), improvements in communications, navigation, surveillance/air traffic management (CNS ATM) systems will commence next month. – Almira Louise S. Martinez