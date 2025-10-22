The Department of Tourism (DoT) launched two separate partnerships on Tuesday, which aim to support the growth of local vendors and promote local destinations.

Under the agency’s partnership with TikTok, tourism micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would undergo a one-day training or “educational sessions” focused on utilizing the platform’s tools to boost their sales and expand their market.

“I think the beauty of this partnership is that it aligns the platform with the (DoT’s) objectives. The platform of TikTok, which has a global reach, and the objectives of Philippine tourism, which seeks to benefit the entire nation,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco told reporters at the sidelines of the launch.

According to TikTok Philippines Public Policy Head Yves P. Gonzalez, the program will follow a three-module “Content Camp” that covers topics on content creation, live selling, and advertising.

“Our target here is to help the MSMEs, specifically those who are not yet using the platform, and level up those who are already using it,” Mr. Gonzales said. “It’s about really empowering them with digital skills to allow them to level up.”

The tourism chief noted that the program will be piloted in Metro Manila and Cebu in November to help small hotels, restaurants, souvenir shops, travel agencies, and tourism groups.

“I specifically mentioned Cebu, whose tourism industry in the north has been utterly devastated by the recent earthquakes,” she said. “So, they are one of the targets that we are targeting to give intervention in terms of this partnership with TikTok.”

“Let’s remember that many people are using TikTok. It’s a very popular platform. And so, the Department of Tourism wishes to help as many tourism stakeholders as possible,” she added.

The first batch of the TikTok training program will open to at least 50 DoT-accredited businesses in a hybrid setup. Other interested applicants can express their intention to join through the agency’s regional offices.

“Our TikTok team and the central office team will put together the names of those endorsed by the regional office, and we will have the list of names,” DoT Assistant Secretary Sharlene Zabala-Batin said.

The DoT earlier reported that around 1,200 tourism workers in Cebu were displaced by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province on September 30.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has also extended its support to over a thousand affected workers by allocating P11 million for the TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) program.

IBP PARTNERSHIP

In a separate partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), the DoT launched a privilege card for lawyers in “good standing” to encourage local travel and tourism spending.

“Their jurisdiction is national, not just during their conventions but also in the handling of cases in courts all over the country,” Ms. Frasco told reporters. “So, then it’s a constant stream of income for our local tourism destinations.”

The IBP privilege card offers discounts and special rates at DOT-accredited enterprises, including hotels, resorts, travel agencies, and tour operators.

The IBP National Director and Chairman Allan G. Panolong said that about 48,000 good-standing lawyers could register for the IBP privilege card.

“If they did not pay their membership dues, lawyers are ineligible to avail the program,” Mr. Panolong said. “We give the list to the Department of Tourism to ensure that only qualified lawyers can avail.”

The Tourism chief noted that one of the factors considered for the partnership is lawyers’ travel behavior. “So when they travel, it’s not just them; they also bring their families with them.”

By travelling with their families, Ms. Frasco underscored how lawyers contribute more to domestic tourism expenditures and tourism stakeholders.

“They don’t just stay overnight; they stay for several days. It’s not only their hotel stays and airline tickets that contribute, but also the ancillary services – the places where they eat, their transportation, shopping, and souvenirs,” she said.

“The continuous stream of lawyers, members of the IBP, that travel across the country stimulates our local economies,” she added.

Apart from the privilege card, IBP will also offer free legal consultations, training, and representation to qualified DoT-accredited individuals and establishments to safeguard tourism workers and businesses during disputes and crises.

“We are hoping that its impact in terms of our community support will be felt by our destinations,” Ms. Frasco said. — Almira Louise S. Martinez