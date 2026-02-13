PT&T CORP. said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Jeffrey E. Julian as acting president.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, PT&T said Angel S. Mercado, the company’s acting president, chief revenue officer, and senior vice-president, will step down effective Feb. 15, citing personal reasons.

With this, the company named Mr. Julian, its current vice-president and chief technical officer, as acting president while the board finalizes the selection of a new president and chief executive officer.

Mr. Julian will concurrently retain his roles as vice-president and chief technical officer, PT&T said, adding that he will serve as acting president until the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on June 26 or until a new president is appointed by the board.

He has served as PT&T’s vice-president since June 2019 and leads the company’s technical operations, focusing on innovation and end-to-end project delivery.

Mr. Julian also led the company’s modernization project, including a backbone upgrade that strengthened PT&T’s network capabilities. The upgrade included a total cable length of 156 kilometers, translating to more than 8,000 fiber kilometers of capacity.

Incorporated in 1962, PT&T serves corporate, small and medium businesses, and residential customers.

The company is preparing to return to trading on the Philippine Stock Exchange after a voluntary suspension in December 2004 due to financial and reporting challenges. — Ashley Erika O. Jose