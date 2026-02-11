LISTED aviation-support provider MacroAsia Corp. said its wholly owned subsidiary MacroAsia Properties Development Corp. has signed a 15-year lease agreement with the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) for a land parcel at the airport to be used for aviation-related services.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said the agreement is renewable for another 10 years, subject to the agreement of both parties and the terms and conditions set by the MCIAA board.

The land parcel, located in the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) cargo area, covers 26,297 square meters, MacroAsia said.

MacroAsia’s core businesses include aircraft maintenance, airline catering, ground handling, property development, and water utilities.

For the first nine months of 2025, MacroAsia posted an attributable net income of P1.02 billion, up from P975.95 million in the same period a year earlier.

Gross revenues for the January-to-September period totaled P7.41 billion, a 5.71% increase from P7.01 billion in 2024.

By segment, in-flight catering services generated the largest share of revenues at P3.55 billion, followed by ground handling and aviation at P3.13 billion, water distribution at P538.9 million, and administrative fees at P187.2 million for the nine-month period.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, MacroAsia shares closed nine centavos higher, or 1.98%, at P4.64 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose