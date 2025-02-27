THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it created a dedicated office to oversee and ensure the implementation of big-ticket transportation projects.

In a statement on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said he issued a department order creating a Flagship Project Management Office (FPMO) to supervise the implementation of key transportation projects.

Under the Department Order 2025-002, the FPMO will set policy and monitor the status of infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs).

The priority IFPs of the government include the Metro Manila Subway project, the North-South Commuter Railway, the EDSA Busway project, the EDSA Greenways project, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit andthe Davao Public Transport Modernization.

Mr. Dizon will chair the FPMO, the DoTr said.

“Sec. Dizon will likewise identify other projects as priority IFPs as may be deemed necessary in the future. Further, he will closely monitor developments of each identified IFP, where timelines of partial operability and completion will be imposed,” the DoTr said.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued a legal opinion that compensation rules set by development partners for persons displaced by foreign-funded projects apply only if the loan agreement was signed prior to the effectivity of the Right-of-Way Act (Republic Act No. 10752).

The opinion was issued to clarify the compensation rules governing projects entered into by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and entities like the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Separately on Thursday, the DoTr announced the appointment of new Transportation officials.

Mr. Dizon, who assumed the role of Transportation Secretary on Feb. 21 from former Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, issued a memorandum on Feb. 24 ordering all undersecretaries to submit their unqualified courtesy resignations.

On Thursday, DoTr announced the appointment of Giovanni Z. Lopez as Undersecretary for Administration, Finance, and Procurement; Mark Steven C. Pastor as Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure; Jim C. Sydiongco as Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports; Ramon G. Reyes as Undersecretary for Road Transport and Non-Infrastructure; and Dioscoro T. Reyes as Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Non-Infrastructure. — Ashley Erika O. Jose