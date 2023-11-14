THE MARITIME Industry Authority (MARINA) is set to launch two digital projects aligned with the sector’s updated Maritime Industry Development Plan and sustainability goals, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) revealed on Tuesday.

The first project uses blockchain technology to digitize MARINA’s transactions in support of the government’s digitalization goals. The second is the Maritime Energy Demand Information and Analysis Software (MEDIANS), a system that “deals with energy use and pollution of maritime transport,” allows environmental data collection, and estimates energy use of ships and greenhouse gas emissions.

The DoTr said that MEDIANS will provide a cloud base monitoring on energy demand, projections and policy assessments as well as offer energy efficiency emissions calculation which is deemed vital in reducing its carbon emissions.

The International Energy Agency notes that the maritime transportation industry contributes 2-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. To address this, the International Maritime Organization aims to reduce emissions by at least 50% by 2050. — Ashley Erika O. Jose