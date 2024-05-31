Entertainment News (05/31/24)

1 of 9

Goût de France celebrates French gastronomy

TO SHOP like the French, Filipinos can visit Paseo de Roxas in Makati on June 1 and 2 for Goût de France. The first day starts at 4 p.m. and runs until midnight. From 5-7 p.m., the Ecole Ducasse will hold a cooking demo with chef Marc Chalopin. On the second day, starting at 6 a.m., there will be a fun run/ride around Ayala, after which participants can avail of coffee and viennoiserie. In the afternoon there will be a Garçons de Café race and cocktail demo and tasting. The day will wrap up at 8 p.m. Twenty French eateries and five-star hotels will be serving a unique Goût de France Menu throughout the week, including the Alliance Francaise de Manille’s Bistro Le Coude Rouge. The list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at https://bit.ly/GoutdeFranceRestaurantMenus.

Under A Piaya Moon comes home to Bacolod

NEGRENSE director Kurt Soberano’s debut film Under A Piaya Moon, which bagged eight major awards at the 2024 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival including Best Picture, will have a commercial screening run in the province that inspired it. The award-winning film, starring Jeff Moses, Pau Dimaranan, Chart Motus, and veteran actor Joel Torre, is now screening at Ayala Malls Capitol Central and SM City Bacolod. The film is entirely in Hiligaynon and tells the story of Stephen, who arrives in town as the heir to his grandparents’ panaderia.

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert set for Manila run

THE PRE-SALE registration for the Manila run of Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert opens on June 3. Presented by Film Concerts PH, it features the complete film with composer John Williams’ iconic Oscar-winning score performed live, led by conductor Gerard Salonga. It will take place on Sept. 7 and 8 at The Theatre at Solaire. The waitlist for pre-sales shall open via TicketWorld.

Glitter & Doom in Ayala Malls cinemas this June

THE SURREAL, glittery musical romance Glitter & Doom, set to the hits of the Grammy Award-winning Indigo Girls, will be screening in Philippines theaters starting June 5. Starring Alex Diaz, Alan Cammish, Ming Na-wen, Missy Pyle, and Tig Notaro and directed by Tom Gustafson, it follows serious musician Doom (UK newcomer Cammish) and free-spirited circus kid Glitter (Filipino-Canadian musical star Diaz) as they start a budding summer relationship filled with camping trips, late-night conversations, and plenty of songs and dance. Their relationship is put to the test as they deal with trying to make it in the music business. Glitter & Doom hits Ayala Malls Cinemas on June 5.

Korean hitmaker DVWN to perform in Manila in July

KOREAN singer-songwriter DVWN is coming to Manila for the first time for the special show called DVWN 2024 ASIA TOUR <SEE THE SEA> on July 9 at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Taguig City. Presented by Wilbros Live, the concert will have DVWN (real name: Jung Da-woon) performing hits like “Last,” “Insomnia,” “Fairy,” “No Problem,” “I’m in Paris,” and “What a Wonderful Day.” Many of these songs have been featured in K-drama soundtracks. Tickets, ranging in price from P2,000 to P4,000, are available via SM Tickets’ website and outlets.

Shyamalan Jr. adapts The Watchers

A NOVEL by A.M. Shine inspired by Irish folklore has been adapted to the screen by first-time director Ishana Night Shyamalan. The horror thriller will star Dakota Fanning and is produced by Shyamalan’s father, M. Night Shyamalan. “The Watchers is an amazing book for her to adapt. She read it, fell in love, and wanted to write and direct it. It was a very wonderful, organic way that it came about,” he said of the project. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When she finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. The Watchers opens in Philippine cinemas on June 12.

Korean festival K-Culture Next Door goes to Cebu

THE KOREAN Cultural Center (KCC) has announced that the K-Culture Next Door: 2024 Korea Festival is going to Cebu in June. The free two-day event celebrates 75 years of friendship between Korea and the Philippines with cultural exchange and performances. It will center on the friendship between two cities — Jeju and Cebu. On June 15, the Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Dance Company will open the festival at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Sky Hall at 2 p.m. There will be performances lined up until the next day, June 16, at the mall’s Mountain Wing Atrium, including some by the University of Cebu Dance Company, the Korean pop taekwondo group K-Tigers, and Cebuano dance groups as part of the K-pop cover dance competition, Everyone’s KPOP: Cebu.

P-pop at MYX Hits Different’s 3rd season

SB19 member Josh Cullen tackled his hardships after debuting as a soloist in the pilot episode of MYX Hits Different Season 3. He also performed his solo tracks “Pakiusap Lang” and “Yoko Na” with Al James and shared his perspective on the “hard but fulfilling” work of a solo artist. Various local pop soloists and groups such as SB19’s Pablo with Josue, Press Hit Play, Dione, 1st one, Yara, BGYO and BINI are set to grace the show this season. It airs on MYX’s YouTube channel every Wednesday, 7 p.m., with replays on MYX (SKYcable channel 23 and Cignal channel 150) every Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Gloc-9 releases new song

FILIPINO veteran rapper Gloc-9 tackles his struggles and challenges in a new song called “Subok Lang.” The lyrics touch on the risks involved in pursuing a career in music, including uncertainty and criticism. The song is now part of the New Music Friday Philippines playlist on Spotify. Gloc-9 also recently dropped the official performance video of “Walang Pumapalakpak,” along with Gary Valenciano, a video which trended on YouTube. “Subok Lang” is part of Gloc-9’s Pilak album, which marks his 25th year in the music industry. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

James Reid releases emotional ballad

SINGER James Reid is the latest addition to the growing Sony Music Entertainment family. His first project under the company is the new single “Hurt Me Too,” a stripped-down ballad that explores the feeling of being heartbroken. The Tim Marquez-produced track looks back at the past with equal moments of fondness and pain. “I wrote the song three years ago together with Seth Reger, an artist from L.A.,” Mr. Reid said in a statement. The heartfelt tune will be accompanied by a music video release helmed by Elena Virata. “Hurt Me Too” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

NewJeans drops performance video for Coke Studio

K-POP group NewJeans has released a performance video for their latest track, “How Sweet,” as part of the global Coke Studio lineup of 2024. Coke Studio is the music platform of Coca-Cola that celebrates music fandom. “This partnership with Coke Studio embodies our shared belief in the power of music to connect people worldwide. We’re thrilled to be part of this year’s lineup and to engage with fans from all around the globe through such a unique platform,” said NewJeans in a statement. The full artist lineup for 2024 will be coming soon.