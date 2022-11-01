Entertainment News (11/01/22)

1 of 8

The Ransom Collective releases comeback single

INDIE-folk band The Ransom Collective (TRC) has released its comeback single titled “3 AM” — its first song release in over three years. Composed of Kian Ransom (main vocals, guitar), Redd Claudio (drums), Jermaine Choa Peck (percussions, vocals), Leah Halili (bass, vocals), Lily Gonzales (keyboards, vocals), and Muriel Gonzales (violin, vocals), TRC remained solid in spite of being apart for the past few years since some of them decided to leave the country. According to the group, the song outlines a journey from resistance to acceptance, touching on the struggles of letting go, and the triumph and growth that eventually come out of the process. The band plans to reunite and play live shows again next year. “3 AM” is available on all digital platforms under Mustard Music, a Universal Records Philippines sub-label.

Maria Clara at Ibarra now livestreamed

THE PORTAL fantasy series Maria Clara at Ibarra will now be livestreamed exclusively on GMA Network’s official website. Fans of the show, which is set within the story of Jose Rizal’s novels Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo, may catch the show at any time via the Kapuso Stream on GMANetwork.com (www.gmanetwork.com/entertainment/tv/kapuso_stream/videos/). Barbie Forteza plays Klay, a 21st century woman who is transported to the 19th century and now works as a house helper of Ibarra (played by Dennis Trillo) and she finds herself slowly falling in love with him. His fiancé Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose) is becoming more curious and jealous of Klay, the mystery woman and so-called cousin of Ibarra. Maria Clara at Ibarra airs weeknights on GMA at 8 p.m. and on GTV at 9:40 p.m.

Malaysian singer tackles depression in new single

MALAYSIA-based singer-songwriter liesl-mae reflects on her struggles with mental health in her new single, “Raincloud.” Addressing the cyclical nature of depression and its effects, the young artist hopes to engage in a discussion to dismantle the social stigmas surrounding mental health. On writing about mental health, a topic she handles with care and consideration, liesl-mae approaches “Raincloud” as if it were an “open letter to depression,” steering clear of accusatory language or being overly critical of herself. “For the first time, I channeled anger into my music… [It’s] an emotion I’m not used to outwardly expressing,” the artist said in a statement. “Raincloud” is now available on all digital music platforms via OFFMUTE.

Araneta City kicks off Christmas season

KICKING off its celebration of the holiday season, Araneta City lights up its iconic giant Christmas tree — all 100 feet of it — in a star-studded celebration on Oct. 28. This year, the giant Christmas tree sparkles in mostly red and gold, is adorned with 3,000 LED bulbs, 2,000 Christmas balls, 100 hot air balloon ornaments, 1,000 pine garlands, and other Christmas ornaments. Apart from the giant Christmas tree, two classic Christmas attractions in Araneta City — the Christmas on Display and Fiesta Carnival — will make a comeback this year. The traditional outdoor Christmas on Display features life-size animated mannequins portraying the classic story of the Nativity. Meanwhile Fiesta Carnival, once a popular amusement theme park, now has modern carnival rides and attractions. “Araneta City is a place of memorable Christmas nostalgia. As we revive COD and Fiesta Carnival that the batang ‘70s to ‘90s used to enjoy, we want the City of First to bring the most joy and excitement to people even to the younger generations,” Marjorie Go, AVP for Marketing of Araneta City, said. Araneta City’s Christmas on Display and Fiesta Carnival will open in November.

Post-Halloween special: Midnight Series @QCinema

AS A SPECIAL treat for lovers of genre and fantasy movies, QCinema is relaunching its Midnight Series section with three spine-tingling titles. First introduced in 2017, the section offers chills and thrills for its late-night festival screenings. To be screened is Lorcan Finnegan’s psychological thriller Nocebo, the first co-production of Ireland and the Philippines, with Epic Media and Film Development Council of the Philippines as co-producers. The film focuses on a fashion designer (Eva Green), who’s suffering from a mysterious illness. A Filipino caregiver, played by Chai Fonacier, arrives and soon offers traditional folk healing. The immediate recovery of Ms. Green’s character soon leads to a revelation of a horrifying truth. The second film is the Spanish-language supernatural thriller, Huesera, starring Mexican actress Natalia Solian as a woman who finds herself pregnant and is soon threatened by occult forces. British-Iranian director Ana Lily Amirpour returns to local screens with her latest cult hit, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, starring Kate Hudson and Jun Jong-seo. Korean star, Jong-seo, plays a girl with unusual powers who escapes from a mental asylum. A chance encounter with Ms. Hudson’s prostitute character soon gives way to a strange alliance, as they go on a crime spree, roaming neon-streaked New Orleans streets. QCinema film festival will run from Nov. 17-26.

Season 2 of Gossip Girl arrives Dec. 1

THE SECOND season of the Max Original Gossip Girl debuts on Dec. 1, available to stream on HBO GO. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, the new series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. It’s the second semester of Junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan’s elite. She’s learned what her audience wants, they shall get, and will turn the heat up on what’s been simmering as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. The cast of Season 2 includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah. Michelle Trachtenberg guest stars. Stream or download Gossip Girl Season 1, which debuted in July 2021, on HBO GO (https://www.hbogoasia.ph/).