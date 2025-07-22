Entertainment News (07/22/25)

1 of 8

PBA launches fantasy basketball game

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has launched its fantasy basketball game in partnership with Daily Fantasy, the Philippines’ first officially licensed fantasy sports provider, to usher in a new era of fan interaction and engagement. The platform enables fans to play in fantasy contests based on actual league matchups, build their virtual team lineups composed of PBA players, and make strategic decisions based on real-time player performance data. Scoring is powered by official PBA statistics. For more details or to create a team, visit www.playdailyfantasy.com.

Alex Warren releases new album

GEN Z singer-songwriter Alex Warren has dropped a new album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, via Atlantic Records. The release is accompanied by a music video for the album’s focus track, “Eternity.” The album is largely co-written by Mr. Warren alongside Cal Shapiro and Mags Duval, with production led by Adam Yaron. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

J-pop group Snow Man stars in travel docuseries

THIS July, Snow Man, one of Japan’s biggest pop groups is starring in a travel documentary series. Titled Traveling with Snow Man, the 10-part travel series premieres on July 27 on Disney+. It was filmed over several weeks across Japan, from Okinawa in the south up to Hokkaido in the north. Joining them on their adventure is the group’s unofficial 10th member, an AI robot called Tabi, who captures all the key moments from their excursions. A new episode will be released every Sunday at 4 p.m. until the season finale on Nov. 2.

MAX teams up with ENHYPEN’s Jay on new single

SINGER-SONGWRITER MAX is back with a new single, “Love Insane,” featuring Jay of ENHYPEN, released via Hundred Days Records. It is his first single since his latest album, LOVE IN STEREO, from 2024. The collaboration marks another global crossover between Western pop and K-pop. The song is a high-energy, emotionally charged anthem that blends MAX’s signature soulful vocals with Jay’s smooth delivery. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Indie rock band We Are Imaginary drops single

THE latest single of Filipino indie rock outfit We Are Imaginary, “Stockholm,” has been released, teasing their forthcoming self-titled album, which will be released on vinyl under Eikon Records in mid-2025. The single explores themes of emotional entanglement and vulnerability, meditating on toxic attachment disguised as love. The song is out now on all digital music platforms nationwide.

Remake of I Know What You Did Last Summer coming

THE story of the iconic 1990s slasher film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, will be introduced to a new generation of fans with a remake. The new film follows five friends who get into a car accident and swear to keep the incident a secret. Their past comes back to haunt them a year later as a stalker pursues them, and they turn to the two survivors of the 1997 Southport Massacre for help. I Know What You Did Last Summer is arriving in Philippine cinemas on July 30.

Lee Jae Wook returns to Manila for fan meeting

KOREAN actor Lee Jae Wook is returning to the Philippines for his 2025 Lee Jae Wook Asia fan meeting tour titled pro’log. The Manila leg is set to take place on Sept. 20, 6 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. Presented by Wilbros Live, it marks the Korean actor’s second trip to Manila after his sold-out 2023 fan meeting. He is known for his roles in major K-dramas including Alchemy of Souls, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Extraordinary You, and Memories of the Alhambra.

Disney Jr. Live on Tour coming in September

CUBAO’S New Frontier Theater will host the Philippine debut of Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!, a stage experience for the whole family. The immersive, high-energy live show will run for 10 performances from Sept. 19 to 21 and Sept. 25 to 28, at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Quezon City. Tickets are now available exclusively via Ticketnet.