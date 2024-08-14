Entertainment News (08/14/24)

1 of 7

We Play Here school tour kicks off at UP

AT the UP College of Science Amphitheater at the University of the Philippines Diliman, the We Play Here school tour will be returning for the second year in a row. The first was held in April last year in celebration of Warner Music Philippines’ 30th anniversary. On Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the second iteration will feature a star-studded lineup: SB19’s Stell, English singer-songwriter Griff, bands Dilaw, Sugarcane, and PLAYERTWO, and Filipino soloists Arthur Miguel and Paul Pablo. Tickets for We Play Here at UP Diliman are priced at P750 and are available here.

Edwin Hurry, Jr. releases new single

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Edwin Hurry, Jr., known for his soothing melodies, is back with another heartwarming track, “Himlay.” Following the success of his single “Dito Ka Lang,” the new love song is dedicated to the tireless efforts of breadwinners. It is a touching reminder of the importance of rest and relaxation, according to Mr. Hurry, who said in a statement that “it is crucial for our well-being.” “Himlay” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

NIKI releases new album

JAKARTA-born, LA-based singer-songwriter and producer NIKI has dropped her new album, Buzz, via 88rising. Accompanying the release is the music video for title track “Buzz,” directed by Isaac Ravishankara. The video, a cheeky line-by-line depiction of the lyrics, encapsulates the rush of raw emotion and bittersweet nerves of a budding romance. Across 13 tracks on the album, the singer encapsulates the feeling of being on the precipice of something undiscovered. Buzz is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Ely Buendia solo concert at Newport World Resorts

FILIPINO rock icon Ely Buendia will be performing his greatest hits at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in September. The one-night solo concert will feature tracks from his Eraserhead days as well as recent hits. His repertoire includes “Pare Ko,” “Toyang,” “Tindahan ni Aling Nena,” “Ligaya,” “Kailan,” “Magasin,” “Alapaap,” “With a Smile,” and “Huling El Bimbo.” Mr. Buendia is also known as the frontman of rock band Pupil, rock supergroup The Oktaves, and soul outfit Apartel. Tickets for the show on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. are priced from P1,500 to P8,800. They are now available via TicketWorld.

SB19, Gloc-9 join forces on new single

P-POP boy group SB19 and rapper Gloc-9 have dropped their joint single “Kalakal” via Sony Music Entertainment. The collaboration finds both blending their different styles together. According to SB19, they reached out to Gloc-9 for a potential partnership after performing together on the well-received PAGTATAG! Finale concert, which was held at the Araneta Coliseum a few months ago. All members of SB19 and Gloc-9 contributed individual songwriting parts and verses to the song. “Kalakal” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

BTS’ Jimin and Jung Kook star in travel reality show

THE TWO youngest members of Korean boy group BTS are part of a travel reality show that has taken them across New York in the United States, Jeju in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. The Disney+ series Are You Sure?! centers on Jimin and Jung Kook, who spend time unwinding together across multiple scenic destinations. The eight-part series follows the duo as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, and go on a road trip together. The first-ever travel show starring two BTS members on vacation, the newly released series gives fans an insight into the duo’s friendship. Two episodes are now out on Disney+, with a new episode to be released every Thursday through Sept. 19.