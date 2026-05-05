THE Economy and Development (ED) Council has approved amendments to the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) project, government economic planners said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said that the newly-approved technical aspects of the MRT-7 project aim to “address implementation challenges and facilitate its completion to make it usable for public commuters.”

“By addressing its current challenges, we are now in a stronger position to push toward its completion,” Economy Secretary and ED Council Vice-Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

“More importantly, this move reflects our commitment to the riding public: easing congestion, improving mobility across Metro Manila, and strengthening economic integration in the region,” he added.

The MRT-7, which is 85% complete, is being counted on to transform mobility across Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will begin operations next year.

Once in place, the railway is expected to cut travel time between Quezon City and Bulacan from about three hours to just about 35 minutes, with capacity of up to 850,000 passengers daily.

The ED Council also approved adjustments to the Philippine Coast Guard’s proposed acquisition of 40 fast patrol craft (FPC).

“The council approved the change in project cost and adjustment of the implementation period to consider foreign exchange movements and timelines for the finalization of financing arrangements,” the DEPDev said.

With an estimated cost of P31.8 billion, which will be funded through official development assistance loan from France, the FPCs are meant to strengthen maritime law enforcement against marine crimes and improve disaster response.

“As we continuously face global uncertainties that persistently challenge our economy, we consider this a crucial project in strengthening the country’s maritime security, disaster response, and law enforcement capabilities,” Mr. Balisacan said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile