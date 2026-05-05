THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it ordered all government agencies to identify and surrender unused funds from their 2025 budgets to support the energy-crisis relief program, known as the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT).

In National Budget Circular (NBC) No. 603 posted late on Monday, the DBM said unobligated allotments under the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) that will no longer be used may be tapped as additional funding sources.

The circular follows NBC No. 602, which was issued to guide agencies on declaring savings from their unobligated allotments in the 2026 GAA to generate funding for programs, activities, and projects being pursued under UPLIFT.

In late March, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. through Executive Order No. 110, declared a national state of energy emergency to give the government expanded powers to shield the economy from surging oil prices.

The order activates a coordinated response framework, UPLIFT, aimed at stabilizing fuel supply, sustaining economic activity and protecting sectors most exposed to rising energy costs.

NBC No. 603 defines savings as funds left over from completed, discontinued, or abandoned projects.

However, the DBM said any program or project abandoned to generate these savings “shall no longer be proposed for funding in the next two fiscal years.”

The circular ordered agencies to review their unobligated allotments and determine those that can no longer be utilized based on the Financial Accountability Reports, which were submitted on March 31.

The total to be declared as savings should be submitted to the department by May 15.

The new circular covers all departments, agencies, and operating units of the national government, including state universities and colleges and government-owned and controlled corporations receiving budgetary appropriations from the 2025 GAA.

While the legislative and judicial branches, constitutional commissions, and local government units are not mandated due to their fiscal autonomy, the DBM “strongly encouraged” them to adopt similar economy measures.

Once the savings are declared, the DBM will issue negative Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) to withdraw the funds from the agencies and subsequently issue new SAROs to fund programs identified under the UPLIFT framework.

The measures will remain in effect for the duration of the national energy emergency. — Justine Irish D. Tabile