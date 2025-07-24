THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said price freezes are in effect for basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) in four cities and 10 municipalities following state-of-calamity declarations in connection with the widespread flooding in many parts of the country.

In an advisory, the DTI said calamities have been declared in response to the southwest monsoon and Tropical Storm Wipha, designated Crising by the government weather service. The state-of-calamity declarations have triggered inspections, with DTI teams in Roxas, Palawan reporting adequate BNPC supplies and no instances of undue price hikes.

Similar inspections were conducted in the Cordillera Administrative Region, with inspectors in Baguio City reporting that supplies of BNPCs are adequate for up to one month.

“Other capital towns in the Cordillera, such as Bangued, Luna, Lagawe, Bontoc, and Tabuk City, also have a stable stockpiles,” it added.

The inspectors said delivery and replenishment of BNPCs in retail stores have not been disrupted.

Similar findings were issued for Abra province.

“There are no (findings of) demand fluctuations, transportation delays, supplier issues, all of which have an impact on supply consistency and price stability,” the DTI said.

The DTI is also inspecting groceries and supermarkets in Lucena City. — Justine Irish D. Tabile