THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said courses and certificate programs on competition law that it is offering to lawyers and other professionals will help them deal with complex competition cases.

In a social media post on Thursday, the PCC said it launched the specialized academic track and post-graduate certificate program in partnership with the Legal Education Board (LEB) and The University of the Philippines Competition Law and Policy Program on March 14.

PCC Commissioner Lolibeth Ramit-Medrano said more practitioners will help promote fair market competition.

“With globalization of trade, investments, and services, competition law is a powerful tool to provide safeguards designed to protect consumer welfare at the same time as fostering a balanced, competitive, and dynamic business environment,” she added.

LEB Chairperson Jason R. Barlis said that the board commits to enhancing legal education by integrating competition law into academic curricula.

He added that the launch “aligns with LEB’s broader efforts to equip future lawyers with specialized knowledge in emerging legal fields.”

According to the PCC, the two academic programs are aligned with the Philippine Competition Act and international best practices on competition law.

“The specialized academic track under the Juris Doctor program consists of a 12-unit curriculum focused on core competencies in competition law,” the PCC said.

“It covers essential topics such as anti-competitive agreements, abuse of dominance, merger control, and the impact of emerging technologies on competition,” it added.

Meanwhile, it said that the post-graduate certificate program covers a 64-hour intensive course designed for lawyers, economists, policymakers, and other professionals seeking specialized training in competition law.

“It delves into key areas such as anti-competitive practices, market monopolization, mergers and acquisitions, consumer protection, and regulatory enforcement,” PCC said.

“The program also follows a stackable credential system, allowing participants to credit completed courses toward a Master of Laws degree,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile