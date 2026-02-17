THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recommended the award of the P3.07-billion contract package 2 of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink bridge project to a consortium led by China Wu Yi Co. Ltd.

In a resolution dated Nov. 13, 2025, the DPWH’s bids and awards committee (BAC) said the consortium of China Wu Yi, Jinan Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd. and CM Pancho Construction, Inc. were the highest-rated bidder in terms of the combined score for their technical package and price.

As such, the DPWH recommended the approval of the notice of award to the group, according to a resolution signed by Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain.

The Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge project consists of six phases, with bidding for Phase 1 still under review following the submission of eight proposals to the agency. The first phase of the project has also attracted bids from foreign companies, mainly Chinese construction firms.

Contract package 2 or the Cavite land approach covers 1.3 kilometers of road, while contract package 3 involves the north and central marine viaducts.

According to the DPWH’s BAC resolution, bids were received from Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd.; China Road and Bridge Corp.; the consortium of China Wu Yi, Jinan Urban, C.M. Pancho; the joint venture of Hunan Road & Bridge Construction Group Co., Ltd. and China Civil Engineering Construction Corp.

D.M. Consunji, Inc. also submitted a proposal.

The 32.15-kilometer interlink bridge across the mouth of Manila Bay is expected to boost regional economic integration and development.

In 2023, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is co-financing the project, approved a $2.11-billion loan. The government is responsible for the remaining $664.23 million.

According to the ADB, the civil works for the Bataan-Cavite Interlink bridge will be broken up into six contract packages.

The others are contract package 4 which covers the south marine viaducts; and contract packages 5 and 6, which involve the bridge’s navigational channel cable and high-level approach spans. — Ashley Erika O. Jose