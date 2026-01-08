THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it invited interested parties to participate in three airport upgrade projects budgeted for up to P895.12 million combined.

In bid notices issued on Thursday, the DoTr invited potential bidders for the P455.90-million Tacloban Airport development project, the P174.60-million Camiguin Airport development project, and the rebidding of P264.62-million Virac Airport development project.

Proposals will be accepted until Jan. 29, the DoTr said. A pre-bid conference is scheduled for Jan. 16.

The winning contractor for the Tacloban airport project will be given 600 calendar days to complete the works, while the contractors for Camiguin and Virac airports will have 180 and 720 days, respectively.

The Tacloban project covers the construction and upgrade of landside and airside facilities, according to the bid documents. The Camiguin project covers the construction of an initial runway centerline. The Virac project covers the site development as well as the construction of a control tower.

The DoTr has said that the Tacloban airport is due for upgrading, with a new terminal expected to be operational by September, and the runway expansion and reclamation expected to be ready by the second quarter. — Ashley Erika O. Jose