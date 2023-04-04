MANILA Water Co., Inc. will continue to implement its augmentation projects to sustain an uninterrupted water supply, especially during the summer months.

In a statement on Monday, Manila Water said that it has started to maximize the operations of its Cardona treatment plant to accommodate the treatment of 110 million liters per day (MLD).

“As the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) officially announced the beginning of summer, Manila Water assures its 7.4 million customers in the East Zone of Metro Manila and Rizal sustained 24/7 water service even throughout the Holy Week,” water concessionaire said.

Manila Water said that due to the anticipated surge in demand, it has also tapped other auxiliary sources such as the Marikina River through its 15 to 20-MLD Marikina water portable treatment plant and the 20-MLD Wawa-Calawis water supply system in Antipolo.

The company expects the first phase of its East Bay water supply system project at the Laguna Lake to contribute about 50 MLD for the municipalities of Baras, Binangonan, Cardona, Jalajala, and Morong in Rizal.

Manila Water also said that it has been conducting regular maintenance and rehabilitation of old primary lines to reduce water loss due to leakages.

Manila Water said that the backwash recovery program in its two water treatment plants in Balara, Quezon City is also being implemented. The process involves re-treating the water treatment byproduct, which then results in the plants treating an average of 24.7 MLD.

The company also said that its deep wells are also on standby to provide additional water sources.

Earlier, it said that demand could increase by about 10-15% in the summer months. The current demand is at 1,600 MLD.

Manila Water serves Metro Manila’s east zone network, which is made up of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose