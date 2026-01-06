THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) said the data-sharing agreement they signed last year allows reciprocal access to taxpayer records and tax-incentive information.

BIR Commissioner Martin R. Mendoza released the full text on Tuesday of the data sharing agreement between the BIR and the FIRB.

The agreement was entered into on Oct. 27.

“This agreement allows the FIRB Secretariat to access taxpayer registration information from BIR systems and grants the BIR access to tax incentive information of Registered Business Enterprises through the Fiscal Incentives Registration and Monitoring System (FIRMS) platform,” he said.

Mr. Mendoza said the agreement ensures secure and efficient data sharing compliant with the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and National Privacy Commission Circular No. 16-02.

Under the agreement, the FIRB Secretariat will have access to taxpayer registration records with on-site and online access to BIR documents and databases, he said.

The BIR will share its taxpayer registration information with the FIRB Secretariat, limited to the registered name and taxpayer identification number.

Meanwhile, the FIRB Secretariat will provide real-time access to FIRMS data like the master list of registered business enterprises and verify the Certificate of Entitlement to Tax Incentives submitted to the BIR. It will also grant access to the firm-level Annual Tax Incentives Report data.

The agreement runs for five years from the date of signing, “unless pre-terminated by either party for reasonable grounds, without prejudice to entering into a new data-sharing agreement before or upon the expiration thereof.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante