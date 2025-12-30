The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is set to begin the construction of three more stations for the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Busway by the first quarter.

“We will have three (new) EDSA Busway stations next year… We will start the construction by 2026, we just awarded the (contract) this month,” Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Steven C. Pastor said in a statementn Tuesday.

The additional stations are in Cubao, Magallanes and Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), he said, adding that the construction of these new stations will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026

The DoTr estimates that the EDSA Busway served more than 63 million passengers in 2024, or about 177,000 commuters daily.

The EDSA Busway, a dedicated bus lane along Metro Manila’s main ring road, will eventually have 23 stations operating round-the-clock.

The DoTr said the new busway station at Kamuning will be inaugurated by the first quarter.

Mr. Pastor said the new Kamuning station will be equipped with elevators and escalators to help improve accessibility.

Earlier this year, the DoTr announced that it is working on the P89-million Kamuning footbridge in Quezon City designed to connect to EDSA Busway.

The DoTr said the upgrade of the footbridge is also expected to allow seamless access for Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and busway passengers, with the footbridge linking to the EDSA busway stop. — Ashley Erika O. Jose