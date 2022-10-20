THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it has started operating its 230-kiloVolt (kV) substation in Calamba to address the growing demand for power south of the capital region.

The project consists of the Calamba 230-kV Substation; the Calamba-Bay 230-kV Transmission Line 2; and the Calamba-Biñan 230-kV Transmission Line 2.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has approved capital spending of P1.07 billion for the project.

The NGCP said that the substation is strategically located near industrial parks to accommodate demand in Laguna, Batangas and adjacent provinces.

It added that industrial customers, factories, and manufacturing plants are expected to benefit with the substation.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) tallies 10 manufacturing economic zones in Batangas and 14 in Laguna.

The NGCP transmission development plan calls for the Calamba substation to step in for contingencies like overloading in drawdown substations in Sta. Rosa and Calauan and on the Calauan–Los Baños 115-kV distribution line.

“With many industrial and residential developments south of Metro Manila, NGCP’s new Calamba 230-kV Substation is a critical facility for South Luzon. The substation and its associated transmission lines will also serve as another highway to prevent overloading and other reliability issues,” the NGCP said in a statement. — Ashley Erika O. Jose