GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said it aims to capture growing demand for data services through its prepaid offerings.

“As data usage continues to grow, Globe remains committed to transforming connectivity into opportunities, ensuring that each gigabyte contributes not just to business growth but to improving daily lives and empowering communities,” Globe said in a media release on Wednesday.

The Ayala-led telecommunications company reported that its data revenues reached P101.2 billion in 2025, accounting for the majority of its total mobile service revenues for the year. Overall mobile data consumption rose to 6,614 petabytes.

“Our 2025 results show that Globe is not only growing traffic; we are turning every gigabyte into real, everyday impact for our customers and communities,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Raymond R. Cruz said.

As of end-2025, Globe recorded a total of 65.8 million mobile subscribers, marking an increase of 8% from the previous 60.9 million.

The company attributed this increase to network investments, capacity expansion as well as hyper-personalization of service offerings and rollout of 5G, the company said in its financial statement for 2025.

Globe said its prepaid offerings support reliable and accessible internet services. “These prepaid options go beyond affordability by enabling meaningful digital engagement for Filipinos,” the company added.

“Through affordable prepaid plans, GFiber Prepaid, and programs like GoGIVE, we are enabling Filipinos to work, learn, connect, and give back. Every innovation we deliver is designed to make life better, more convenient, and more meaningful,” Globe said.

Previously, the company noted that prepaid services would be a major driver of revenue.

For 2026, Globe expects low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth, despite a decline in 2025.

Last year, Globe’s net income fell 4.12% to P23.3 billion from P24.3 billion in 2024, weighed down by higher depreciation and interest expenses and lower revenues. Total revenue declined by 1.3% to P178.24 billion from P180.59 billion, reflecting slightly lower service revenues.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in the company rose P10, or 0.6%, to close at P1,690 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose