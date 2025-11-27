SOME 956 megawatts (MW) of new capacity was added to the power grid so far this year, as well as 160 MW in new energy storage systems, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

In a statement on Thursday, the DoE said the additions consisted of 12 renewable-energy power plants, an oil-based power plant, and a natural gas-fired power plant, most of which started commissioning in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, the DoE said the rollout of energy storage capacity enhances grid stability and resilience, as these store excess electricity during off-peak hours and releasing it when demand is high.

It said that these systems help smooth fluctuations, reduce dependence on expensive peaking plants, and support the integration of more renewable energy into the power mix.

The Philippines hopes to increase the share of renewable energy into the power mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

“By combining renewable energy projects with flexible conventional plants and modern energy storage, we are building an energy system that is cleaner, more reliable, and more resilient,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

The DoE said the new capacity represents some of the first few projects that will help the administration achieve its goal of constructing 200 power plants.

The DoE has committed to work with the private sector, regulators, and other industry participants to accelerate project implementation, streamline permits, and ensure that future capacity expansions support energy security, affordability, and a just transition. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera