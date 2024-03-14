CEBU-BASED manufacturing company Treasure Island Industrial Corp. (TIIC) has increased the capacity of its rooftop solar plant to about 35% of its energy demand, cutting further its annual carbon emissions.

Through a partnership with Corenergy, TIIC expanded the solar generation capacity of its packaging division, iPak, by 729.3-kilowatt peak (kWp) to subsequently prevent the emission of 527 metric tons of carbon dioxide in a year, TIIC said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are very satisfied with our partnership with Corenergy because we can have a cheaper energy source and yet one that is clean and friendly to the environment,” TIIC President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ong said.

Mark D. Habana, Vivant Energy’s vice president of operations, said that the solar project with TIIC is its first in Cebu.

iPak, which specializes in manufacturing flexible and rigid plastic packaging, completed the first phase of its rooftop solar project in 2019 with the installation of a 1,345-kWp system supplied by Corenergy. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera