THE Department of Agriculture (DA) is reviewing pork allocations for 2026, and has frozen applications for minimum access volume (MAV) quotas while the new policy is worked out.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the MAV for pork will remain at 55,000 metric tons (MT), with about 70% expected to go to processors and the remaining 30% to traders, importers and Kadiwa outlets.

The proposed 70-30 split would increase the share going to processors from 30,000 MT previously.

Mr. Laurel said the department is looking to retain the regular 55,000-MT MAV, adding that increasing the MAV could worsen the already low farmgate prices for hogs.

“The MAV of 55,000 tons remains. But we requested from the (Office of the President) an additional MAV Plus of 150,000 MT (as a standby quota) in case it’s needed. Right now, we can’t raise the MAV because of the low farmgate price. It’s not the right time,” Mr. Laurel said.

The DA had opened applications for pork MAV allocations for 2026 starting November. Mr. Laurel said these applications are on hold with the new policy now expected to be released next week.

MAV rules, formulated almost three decades ago, allow limited imports of certain agricultural commodities at favorable tariffs. The tariffs then escalate for volumes exceeding the quota.

For pork, shipments within the MAV pay a 15% tariff, while volumes exceeding the MAV are charged the regular 25% rate.

Asked to comment, Jesus C. Cham, president emeritus of the Meat Importers and Traders Association, told BusinessWorld via Viber that the proposed reallocation will not address the issue of tight pork supplies.

“To put in perspective, pre-MAV pork production was around 1 million tons in 1994, peaking at 1.9 million tons in 2019. Post-African Swine Fever has seen production in 2024 drop to 1994 levels. In the meantime, the Philippine population has doubled,” Mr. Cham said.

He added that new entrants or players seeking to enter the market could find it difficult to obtain an MAV allocation.

Mr. Cham said that industry groups proposed to the DA an increase in the MAV for pork and poultry.

The DA said it aims to release 2026 MAV allocations for pork before the end of the year and complete all decisions by mid-December, so importers and processors know what volumes they are allowed to import next year. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel